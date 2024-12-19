Friedkin Group's Transformative Takeover of Everton

The Texas-based Friedkin Group has finalized its takeover of Everton, a historic Premier League football club, signifying a new era for the Toffees. This marks the end of Farhad Moshiri's ownership as Blue Heaven Holdings sells its majority stake.

With ownership of Serie A club AS Roma, the Friedkin Group's acquisition comes with promises of stability and progress, a welcome prospect for Everton fans. Marc Watts, the incoming Executive Chairman, assured fans of their commitment to lead Everton into an exciting future, both on and off the field.

The takeover, ratified by the Premier League's board, means half of the league's clubs are now under American majority ownership. Everton supporters hope for a much-needed resurgence as the club prepares for its move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)