EU Investigates Liberty Media's Acquisition of Dorna Sports

The European Commission has launched a detailed inquiry into Liberty Media's planned €3.5 billion acquisition of Dorna Sports. The probe, announced on Thursday, seeks to assess the potential impacts on competition in the motorsports broadcasting sector.

Liberty Media, which announced in April its intent to acquire 86% of Dorna Sports—the parent company of the renowned MotoGP—also holds exclusive rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship. The Commission worries that the merger could dampen competition in licensing broadcasting rights for motorsports content.

Echoing cooperative sentiments, Liberty Media stated its willingness to collaborate with the EU and noted that the deal completion is extended to June 30, 2025, to allow for a thorough investigation. Despite the concerns, Liberty Media remains optimistic about the deal's approval.

