Left Menu

Amit Rohidas: Return of Hockey India League a Game-Changer

Amit Rohidas, a key figure in Indian hockey, hails the return of the Hockey India League as a significant boost for new players, offering them exposure and confidence. Having benefited from it in 2017, he emphasizes its role in enhancing player skills and its potential impact on upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:58 IST
Amit Rohidas: Return of Hockey India League a Game-Changer
Amit Rohidas (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Rohidas, a prominent Indian hockey player, has expressed enthusiasm over the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), viewing it as a critical platform for emerging players. Speaking with ANI, Rohidas noted that HIL's return will provide necessary exposure and confidence to young talents by enabling them to compete alongside both seasoned national and international stars.

Reflecting on his own career, Rohidas credited the HIL with facilitating his return to the Indian team in 2017 after his initial removal in 2014, marking the league's significance in his career development. Purchased by Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh, he underlined the league's role in talent identification and its ability to offer valuable opportunities to players from varied backgrounds.

Rohidas highlighted the league's importance in fostering communication and knowledge among players, which he believes will be instrumental in future international competitions, including the quest for Olympic gold. The upcoming HIL season promises thrilling action from eight men's teams and four women's teams, with events scheduled from December 2024 through early 2025 at prominent venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024