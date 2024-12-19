Amit Rohidas: Return of Hockey India League a Game-Changer

Amit Rohidas, a prominent Indian hockey player, has expressed enthusiasm over the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), viewing it as a critical platform for emerging players. Speaking with ANI, Rohidas noted that HIL's return will provide necessary exposure and confidence to young talents by enabling them to compete alongside both seasoned national and international stars.

Reflecting on his own career, Rohidas credited the HIL with facilitating his return to the Indian team in 2017 after his initial removal in 2014, marking the league's significance in his career development. Purchased by Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh, he underlined the league's role in talent identification and its ability to offer valuable opportunities to players from varied backgrounds.

Rohidas highlighted the league's importance in fostering communication and knowledge among players, which he believes will be instrumental in future international competitions, including the quest for Olympic gold. The upcoming HIL season promises thrilling action from eight men's teams and four women's teams, with events scheduled from December 2024 through early 2025 at prominent venues.

