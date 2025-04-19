Team India's Stellar Performance at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025
Team India concluded the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 in Saudi Arabia with 11 medals: one gold, five silver, and five bronze. Himanshu secured India's only gold in javelin. Notable performances included silvers by Nitin Gupta in race walk and Nischay in shot put, alongside other impressive feats.
Team India showcased an impressive performance at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025, securing a total of 11 medals as the event concluded in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Amidst a tough field, Himanshu stood out by clinching India's solitary gold in the boys' javelin throw, launching a remarkable 67.57m throw.
This achievement marked a first for India's boys' javelin team at the championships. Nitin Gupta added to India's medal tally by bagging silver in the boys' 5000m race walk, despite finishing just a fraction behind China's Zhu Ninghao.
Other notable performances included Tannu with a silver in the girls' 400m, Nischay scoring both silver in shot put and bronze in discus throw, and Aarti earning bronzes in the girls' 100m and 200m sprints. Meanwhile, Devak Bhushan's high jump leap earned him a silver, highlighting India's diverse strengths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
