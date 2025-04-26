Team India Prevails with 43 Medals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships
Team India secures 43 medals at the first Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, with all semifinalists assured of bronze. India dominated, especially in the U-17 category, thanks to impressive performances from Aman Siwach and Devansh, contributing to the country's outstanding showing at the event.
Team India's boxing prowess was on full display as they bagged 43 medals at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, organized by the Asian Boxing Federation under World Boxing's aegis. On Day 7, four more Indian pugilists advanced to the semifinals, as reported by the Boxing Federation of India.
In the U-17 boys' division, Aman Siwach (63kg) and Devansh (80kg) emerged victorious with Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) triumphs against their rivals from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively. Meanwhile, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Himanshi (70kg) added to the tally with a dominant victory over Jordan's Aya Alhasanat and an RSC win against Palestine's Farah Abou Layla, respectively.
The seventh day of the championship witnessed varied results, with Sahil Duhan, Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh, Priyansh Sehrawat, and Loven Gulia facing defeats in their respective categories. Regardless, India's presence in the semifinals assures them a minimum of 25 bronze medals in U-15 and 18 in U-17 categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
