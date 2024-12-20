Sports Updates: Injuries, Transfers, and Hall of Fame News

Briton Jack Draper has withdrawn from the United Cup due to a hip problem but remains hopeful about his Australian Open appearance. In Draper's absence, Jan Choinski steps in as Britain's number two singles player.

Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore are prominent first-time nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. The Hall of Fame also announced a change in its eligibility requirements.

In MLB news, the Phillies are reportedly signing Max Kepler on a one-year deal pending a physical. In NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies achieved a significant victory over the Golden State Warriors with a franchise-best performance in 3-pointers.

