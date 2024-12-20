Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Faces Uphill Battle Against Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC aims to close the gap with top-tier contenders as they face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. With a challenging track record against Mumbai, Chennaiyin seeks a crucial win to climb the standings. Jamshedpur FC also looks to secure back-to-back wins against East Bengal FC.

  • India

Chennaiyin FC is up for a tough match against Mumbai City FC as they aim to bridge the standings gap in the Indian Super League. Scheduled for Saturday, the encounter will see Chennaiyin seeking to break Mumbai's impressive unbeaten streak of nine games against them.

Mumbai City holds the seventh spot with 17 points from 11 matches, while Chennaiyin is currently ninth with 15 points. Although both teams are close to sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC's 18 points, Chennaiyin's recent form shows room for improvement, as they have lost three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Jamshedpur FC prepares to face East Bengal FC. With recent victories boosting their confidence, Jamshedpur hopes to continue their winning streak and achieve their first league double over East Bengal. Yet, given the close margins between teams, both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur need strong performances in their respective matches to improve their standings.

