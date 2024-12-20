Tom Abell: Navigating the T10 Terrain in Lanka Super League
Somerset cricketer Tom Abell reflects on the trials of adapting to T10 cricket in the Lanka T10 Super League with Jaffna Titans. Known in county and franchise cricket, Abell excelled with 189 runs in six matches, second-highest run-scorer, despite the challenges of quick power-hitting and adapting to the format.
- Country:
- India
Somerset's Tom Abell has shared insights into the hurdles he faced while transitioning to T10 cricket during the Lanka T10 Super League, representing the Jaffna Titans. Already a prominent figure in both county and franchise cricket, the 30-year-old made his mark in the league by finishing as the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 189 runs in six games.
Abell's performance included 23 fours and seven sixes, boasting a striking rate of 205.43. However, he admits that power-hitting isn't his forte, making adaptation crucial in the rapid-fire format of T10 where striking from the get-go is vital.
"The most challenging aspect is finding my own way," Abell explained to ANI. He commented on his preference for a gradual start in T20 matches, as opposed to T10's immediate boundary-hitting requirement. Abell, who has grappled with injury setbacks during his cricket journey, is hopeful for future opportunities, particularly with the national team.
(With inputs from agencies.)