Afghanistan's Farooqi Penalized in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi was fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an ODI against Zimbabwe. He admitted the offence, resulting in one demerit point and the incident didn't require a formal hearing as he accepted the sanction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST
Afghanistan's Farooqi Penalized in ODI Against Zimbabwe
Fazalhaq Farooqi. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The International Cricket Council announced the penalty following Farooqi's dissent at an umpire's decision.

The incident, which occurred during the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings, saw Farooqi react negatively to a declined LBW appeal against Craig Ervine. The match lacked a DRS facility, yet Farooqi signaled for a review. Acknowledging his breach under Article 2.8, Farooqi accepted the proposed sanction of a fine and a demerit point from Andy Pycroft, ICC Elite Panel match referee.

In this match, Afghanistan amassed 286/6 in 50 overs with Sediqullah Atal hitting a century. Zimbabwe's reply was dismal, with only Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams reaching double figures, culminating in their dismissal for 54 runs in 17.5 overs. Afghanistan now leads the series 1-0, with the final set for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

