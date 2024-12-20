Teen Phenom Sam Konstas Joins Australia's Test Squad for Historic Debut

The Australian cricket team has made a significant change with the inclusion of teenage sensation Sam Konstas for the final two Test matches against India. Konstas, aged 19, is poised to become the youngest player to debut on Australia's Test team in over seven decades.

Rookie opener Nathan McSweeney was dropped following a series of lackluster performances, sparking the reshuffle. A string of disappointing innings against Indian teams has paved the way for Konstas, especially after he impressed selectors with twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

Despite concerns about hastily altering the lineup, selectors are optimistic about Konstas' ability to bring a fresh approach at the crease. With the Boxing Day Test approaching, eyes are on this young debutant to deliver against a formidable Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)