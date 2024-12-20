Ashwin Retires: A Journey with Kohli at the MCG
After 14 years with the Indian cricket team, R Ashwin announced his retirement following the third Test against Australia. An emotional exchange with Virat Kohli highlighted their camaraderie, recalling a notable partnership at the MCG. Ashwin's career stats include 106 Tests, 537 wickets, and 3,503 runs.
R Ashwin, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, has announced his retirement following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. His decision marks the end of a remarkable career, as noted by his teammate Virat Kohli in a heartfelt tribute.
Ashwin's partnership with Kohli at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup remains etched in fans' memories. The duo's close bond was once again highlighted in the team dressing room, sparking retirement rumors before Ashwin made it official.
Arriving in Chennai on Thursday, Ashwin was greeted warmly by family and friends. His illustrious career saw him play 106 Tests, claiming 537 wickets and scoring 3,503 runs, a testament to his enduring legacy in the cricketing world.
