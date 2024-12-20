Manchester City's Defensive Woes Deepen

Manchester City has been hit with another setback as defender Ruben Dias is sidelined for up to four weeks following a muscle injury.

The reigning Premier League champions have experienced a rough patch, winning just once in their last 11 outings.

Manager Pep Guardiola, dealing with multiple injuries including Rodri's, said Dias' injury occurred in the recent loss to Manchester United, adding to the team's struggles.

Guardiola disclosed that goalkeeper Ederson is doubtful for the match against Aston Villa, though players like John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, and Manuel Akanji might participate. Rico Lewis is returning after a suspension.

