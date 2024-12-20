Left Menu

FIFA & Netflix: Game-Changer for Women’s World Cup Broadcasting

FIFA has partnered with Netflix to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 women's World Cups in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, with dual-language coverage.

FIFA has officially collaborated with Netflix to bring the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women's World Cup to American audiences, including Puerto Rico, with broadcasts in both English and Spanish. This move signifies a groundbreaking venture as Netflix acquires full broadcasting rights for the first time.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized Netflix's significant commitment to elevating women's soccer, stating that the streaming giant will play an integral role in enhancing the event's attractiveness to a global audience. This strategic partnership is anticipated to expand the influence of women's football dramatically.

The 2027 tournament will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, marking its debut in South America, while the 2031 host country remains undecided. Besides live matches, Netflix plans to produce a documentary series capturing the journey to the tournaments.

