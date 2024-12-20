Left Menu

Netflix Signs Landmark Deal for Women's World Cup Broadcast

FIFA has partnered with Netflix to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup in the U.S., marking the first time Netflix acquires a sports competition in full. The deal includes coverage in Puerto Rico with dual-language telecasts, and Netflix plans to produce a documentary series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:12 IST
Netflix Signs Landmark Deal for Women's World Cup Broadcast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has entered a groundbreaking agreement with Netflix to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup tournaments in the United States. This marks a pivotal moment as it is the first sports event to be fully acquired by the streaming giant.

The deal, which also includes Puerto Rico, promises comprehensive coverage with live telecasts in English and Spanish. Football fans can look forward to a series of documentaries Netflix plans to produce in the lead-up to both tournaments, enhancing the excitement surrounding women's football.

The 2027 World Cup will be hosted in Brazil, a first for South America, with dates set from June 24 to July 25. The 2031 host country is yet to be decided. This partnership represents Netflix's strategic move to include exclusive sports content in its portfolio, following noticeable viewership during recent high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024