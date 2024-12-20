Netflix Signs Landmark Deal for Women's World Cup Broadcast

FIFA has entered a groundbreaking agreement with Netflix to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup tournaments in the United States. This marks a pivotal moment as it is the first sports event to be fully acquired by the streaming giant.

The deal, which also includes Puerto Rico, promises comprehensive coverage with live telecasts in English and Spanish. Football fans can look forward to a series of documentaries Netflix plans to produce in the lead-up to both tournaments, enhancing the excitement surrounding women's football.

The 2027 World Cup will be hosted in Brazil, a first for South America, with dates set from June 24 to July 25. The 2031 host country is yet to be decided. This partnership represents Netflix's strategic move to include exclusive sports content in its portfolio, following noticeable viewership during recent high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)