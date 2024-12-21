Left Menu

Douglas Costa's Electrifying Impact in A-League Revival

Former Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa has made a significant impact in the A-League, scoring twice and assisting another goal in Sydney FC's 3-3 draw against Adelaide United. Despite previous injuries, Costa is determined to help Sydney FC improve their form with his influential performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:47 IST
In a thrilling A-League match, former Bayern Munich forward Douglas Costa showed his prowess, netting twice and assisting another goal, leading Sydney FC to a draw against Adelaide United. His remarkable comeback has been a boost for the team and the league, said coach Ufuk Talay.

Costa, aged 34, demonstrated his impeccable skills despite recent injuries since joining Sydney in August. Returning to form, he canceled out Adelaide's lead and later, facilitated an equalizer, highlighting his crucial role in Sydney's game plan.

Determined to elevate Sydney's performance, Costa expressed his eagerness to contribute effectively. With a drive for improvement, he aims to propel the team forward, focusing on consistent wins and strategic gameplay to reclaim Sydney FC's esteemed status.

