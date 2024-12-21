A Fan Girl's Tribute: Prithi Narayanan on Ashwin's Cricket Journey
Prithi Narayanan, wife of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, penned a heartfelt tribute after his surprise retirement from international cricket. She reflects on Ashwin's dedication, achievements, and personal moments throughout his career, encouraging him to embrace a life beyond cricket while cherishing their journey together.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply moving tribute, Prithi Narayanan, wife of renowned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, shared her reflections following her husband's unexpected retirement from international cricket. Ashwin, who made the announcement after the drawn third Test at Brisbane, retired with a record of 537 Test wickets alongside six centuries.
Prithi shared her gratitude for accompanying Ashwin on his cricketing journey, describing her tribute as a 'love letter from a fan girl' on Instagram. She expressed admiration for Ashwin's passion, hard work, and constant drive for excellence, which she witnessed firsthand over the years.
As Ashwin moves beyond cricket, Prithi encourages him to enjoy life at his own pace. She fondly recalls moments of triumph and challenge, emphasizing the importance of embracing new experiences, spending time with family, and indulging in personal joys beyond the bounds of cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring a Legacy: Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar
PM Modi Leads Tributes on Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas
India Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: The Legacy of Equality and Justice
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at his residence
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas