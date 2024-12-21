Left Menu

A Fan Girl's Tribute: Prithi Narayanan on Ashwin's Cricket Journey

Prithi Narayanan, wife of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, penned a heartfelt tribute after his surprise retirement from international cricket. She reflects on Ashwin's dedication, achievements, and personal moments throughout his career, encouraging him to embrace a life beyond cricket while cherishing their journey together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:06 IST
A Fan Girl's Tribute: Prithi Narayanan on Ashwin's Cricket Journey
Ravichandran Ashwin Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply moving tribute, Prithi Narayanan, wife of renowned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, shared her reflections following her husband's unexpected retirement from international cricket. Ashwin, who made the announcement after the drawn third Test at Brisbane, retired with a record of 537 Test wickets alongside six centuries.

Prithi shared her gratitude for accompanying Ashwin on his cricketing journey, describing her tribute as a 'love letter from a fan girl' on Instagram. She expressed admiration for Ashwin's passion, hard work, and constant drive for excellence, which she witnessed firsthand over the years.

As Ashwin moves beyond cricket, Prithi encourages him to enjoy life at his own pace. She fondly recalls moments of triumph and challenge, emphasizing the importance of embracing new experiences, spending time with family, and indulging in personal joys beyond the bounds of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024