A Fan Girl's Tribute: Prithi Narayanan on Ashwin's Cricket Journey

In a deeply moving tribute, Prithi Narayanan, wife of renowned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, shared her reflections following her husband's unexpected retirement from international cricket. Ashwin, who made the announcement after the drawn third Test at Brisbane, retired with a record of 537 Test wickets alongside six centuries.

Prithi shared her gratitude for accompanying Ashwin on his cricketing journey, describing her tribute as a 'love letter from a fan girl' on Instagram. She expressed admiration for Ashwin's passion, hard work, and constant drive for excellence, which she witnessed firsthand over the years.

As Ashwin moves beyond cricket, Prithi encourages him to enjoy life at his own pace. She fondly recalls moments of triumph and challenge, emphasizing the importance of embracing new experiences, spending time with family, and indulging in personal joys beyond the bounds of cricket.

