Indian Women's Cricket Team Awaits Harmanpreet's Return for ODI Opener

The Indian women's cricket team anticipates the return of their skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of the ODI series opener against the West Indies. Head coach Amol Muzumdar is optimistic that Kaur will overcome her knee niggle in time for the match.

Harmanpreet's absence was felt during the final T20I matches, where Smriti Mandhana stepped up as captain, impressively leading the team with consecutive fifties. Muzumdar emphasized the importance of adapting to the pitch conditions and maintaining the momentum from the T20 series.

With the introduction of newcomers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer, the team is focused on integrating fresh talent while navigating injuries, as Yastika Bhatia remains sidelined. The coach highlighted the need for flexibility in adapting to different formats, as the team transitions from T20s to the ODI series.

