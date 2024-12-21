Manchester City's Downward Spiral: Villa Triumphs Again

Manchester City's troubling form showed no signs of abating as the team suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday, marking their ninth loss in 12 games.

The four-time defending champions were undone by goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park, sinking them to sixth in the Premier League standings, a significant nine points below leaders Liverpool and having played two additional games.

Villa's dominance was evident as they climbed to fifth place, with City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledging his inability to reverse the team's fortunes. This poor performance casts doubts on City's title defense and their Champions League qualification hopes.

