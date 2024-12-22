Zheng Qinwen Opts Out of United Cup, Focuses on 2025 Grand Slam
Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen withdraws from the United Cup to prepare for the upcoming 2025 Grand Slam season. Following a successful year, including a gold at the Paris Olympics, Zheng decides to rest and train, seeing Gao Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen leading China's mixed team in her absence.
Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen has made the strategic decision to withdraw from the upcoming United Cup mixed-teams tournament, deciding instead to concentrate on her preparations for the 2025 season's first Grand Slam.
The 22-year-old had a stellar season, highlighted by her Australian Open final appearance, a gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, and achieving a career-best ranking of No. 5 after being the runner-up at the WTA Finals.
Zheng announced her withdrawal via social media, stating she needs more time for rest and training following a demanding 2024 season. Her absence elevates Gao Xinyu as China's top female player at the United Cup, with Zhang Zhizhen leading the men's squad as they prepare to face Brazil in Perth.
