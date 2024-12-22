Left Menu

Rising Squash Sensation Abhay Singh Eyes Top Rankings

Abhay Singh, a promising squash player from India, aims to reach the top 30 world rankings by 2025. Following significant achievements in recent tournaments and a revamp of his coaching team, Abhay is set to continue his momentum. He seeks further success and dreams of winning the Arjuna Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:11 IST
Rising Squash Sensation Abhay Singh Eyes Top Rankings
Abhay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In the ever-evolving world of squash, India's Abhay Singh stands out as a formidable force. The 25-year-old athlete from Chennai has made significant strides, culminating in impressive performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the World Team Squash Championship.

Abhay's recent achievements, including a team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Games and securing India's fifth-place finish at the World Team Championships, signal a promising future. His revamped training approach and mental coaching have propelled him to his highest national ranking yet.

Looking ahead, Abhay sets his sights on breaking into the world's top 30 and securing the prestigious Arjuna Award. With a strategic focus on short-term goals, he remains cautious about the long-term pressures of events like the 2028 LA Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024