Rising Squash Sensation Abhay Singh Eyes Top Rankings

In the ever-evolving world of squash, India's Abhay Singh stands out as a formidable force. The 25-year-old athlete from Chennai has made significant strides, culminating in impressive performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the World Team Squash Championship.

Abhay's recent achievements, including a team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Games and securing India's fifth-place finish at the World Team Championships, signal a promising future. His revamped training approach and mental coaching have propelled him to his highest national ranking yet.

Looking ahead, Abhay sets his sights on breaking into the world's top 30 and securing the prestigious Arjuna Award. With a strategic focus on short-term goals, he remains cautious about the long-term pressures of events like the 2028 LA Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)