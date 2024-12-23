Left Menu

Charlie Woods' Hole-in-One Shines at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, made his first hole-in-one at the PNC Championship, helping Team Woods take the lead. This hole-in-one came on the par-three fourth hole, pushing them ahead in the family event in Orlando. The Woods duo aim for their first event title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 01:19 IST
Charlie Woods' Hole-in-One Shines at PNC Championship

In a remarkable feat Sunday, Charlie Woods, aged 15, astonished onlookers with his first-ever hole-in-one during the PNC Championship's final round in Orlando, Florida. This defining moment unfolded on the par-three fourth hole, catapulting Team Woods to the forefront of the family-friendly tournament.

Entering the day strong, Team Woods initiated their final round with consecutive birdies and a steady par on the third. Then came the jaw-dropping hole-in-one. Explaining the unforgettable shot to the Golf Channel, Charlie Woods expressed, "It was a perfect seven-iron. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in ... until I go up there and see it."

Both Tiger Woods and his son are in pursuit of their inaugural win at this event, which features renowned champions paired with family members. The duo, who finished as runners-up in 2021, have participated for four consecutive years. The event also marks a significant comeback for Tiger Woods, who last played competitively at the Open in July following back surgery in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024