Charlie Woods' Hole-in-One Shines at PNC Championship

In a remarkable feat Sunday, Charlie Woods, aged 15, astonished onlookers with his first-ever hole-in-one during the PNC Championship's final round in Orlando, Florida. This defining moment unfolded on the par-three fourth hole, catapulting Team Woods to the forefront of the family-friendly tournament.

Entering the day strong, Team Woods initiated their final round with consecutive birdies and a steady par on the third. Then came the jaw-dropping hole-in-one. Explaining the unforgettable shot to the Golf Channel, Charlie Woods expressed, "It was a perfect seven-iron. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in ... until I go up there and see it."

Both Tiger Woods and his son are in pursuit of their inaugural win at this event, which features renowned champions paired with family members. The duo, who finished as runners-up in 2021, have participated for four consecutive years. The event also marks a significant comeback for Tiger Woods, who last played competitively at the Open in July following back surgery in September.

