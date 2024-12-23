Pujara Highlights India's Bowling Concerns in Border-Gavaskar Series

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns regarding India's bowling performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking to Star Sports, Pujara emphasized the need for India to secure 20 wickets in a match to ensure victory as the series currently stands tied at 1-1.

While Jasprit Bumrah leads the charge as the top wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 10.90, Pujara notes that he lacks adequate support. This highlights a worrying trend for India as other bowlers have not complemented Bumrah's efforts sufficiently. Pujara particularly pointed out the dilemma of team selection, especially with the third Test resulting in a draw in Brisbane.

As the Boxing Day Test approaches, the selection committee faces tough decisions. Pujara expressed uncertainty over adding a second spinner, given the conditions in Melbourne, while still planning an effective bowling lineup to support Bumrah in capturing the crucial 20 wickets needed for a victory.

