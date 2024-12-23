Ashwin's Journey: From Eye-Opener Series to Excellence in Spin
Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on the pivotal 2012 series against England, where he discovered technical flaws in his bowling. This turning point set him on a path to excellence. After retiring from international cricket, Ashwin looks back on how this series against Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook reshaped his career.
In a reflective moment, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revisited England's 2012 tour of India, crediting it as a defining chapter in his journey to becoming an exceptional bowler. The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia concluded in a draw, marking the end of Ashwin's illustrious international career following his surprise retirement last week.
During a decade-long career, Ashwin revolutionized off-spin bowling, adapting to all cricket formats. Post-retirement, he reminisced about his career highlights, particularly the second Test in Mumbai against England. At Wankhede, Ashwin faced challenges when England's Kevin Pietersen scored 186, leading to a series-equalizing victory.
In a Sky Sports Cricket podcast interview, Ashwin expressed regret over his performance against Pietersen, identifying it as a major learning moment. Battling top players like Pietersen and Alastair Cook, Ashwin uncovered a flaw in his bowling technique. This discovery was pivotal, prompting him to innovate and refine his skills for the rest of his career.
