England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Test cricket captain, Ben Stokes, faces a significant injury setback, with a torn left hamstring sidelining him for at least three months. The England and Wales Cricket Board made the announcement on Monday after further tests confirmed the extent of the damage.

The all-rounder previously missed four tests due to a similar injury in The Hundred competition in August, before suffering the blow during the third test in the recent series win over New Zealand. Despite this, Stokes remains resilient, expressing his determination to overcome his injury on his X social media account, referencing his Phoenix tattoo as a symbol of his enduring spirit.

Stokes, who bowled 37 overs in the New Zealand series, will undergo surgery in January. England's scheduling sees their next test against Zimbabwe in May, followed by a series against India in mid-summer, allowing Stokes time to recover fully ahead of these crucial fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)