Left Menu

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England cricket captain Ben Stokes will be out for three months after suffering a torn hamstring. The injury occurred during the third test against New Zealand. Stokes, determined to return stronger, is set for surgery in January. England's next test match is against Zimbabwe in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:01 IST
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury
Ben Stokes

England's Test cricket captain, Ben Stokes, faces a significant injury setback, with a torn left hamstring sidelining him for at least three months. The England and Wales Cricket Board made the announcement on Monday after further tests confirmed the extent of the damage.

The all-rounder previously missed four tests due to a similar injury in The Hundred competition in August, before suffering the blow during the third test in the recent series win over New Zealand. Despite this, Stokes remains resilient, expressing his determination to overcome his injury on his X social media account, referencing his Phoenix tattoo as a symbol of his enduring spirit.

Stokes, who bowled 37 overs in the New Zealand series, will undergo surgery in January. England's scheduling sees their next test against Zimbabwe in May, followed by a series against India in mid-summer, allowing Stokes time to recover fully ahead of these crucial fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024