Rohit Sharma's Faith in Kohli's Comeback

Rohit Sharma supports Virat Kohli amid struggles in Australia, citing Kohli's caliber as a player. While Kohli's chase of off-stump deliveries resulted in his dismissal, a recent century offers hope for recovery. India's performance is balanced at 1-1 with critical tests ahead in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:28 IST
Rohit Sharma's Faith in Kohli's Comeback
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has reaffirmed his belief in Virat Kohli's ability to surmount challenges posed by deliveries outside the off-stump during their Australian tour. Sharma expressed this sentiment on Tuesday, underscoring that players of Kohli's stature find paths to triumph.

Despite Kohli's slump, he revived his form with an unbeaten century in Perth's first test. However, his tendency to chase balls straying from his stumps has led to frequent dismissals. Meanwhile, Sharma's own batting performance has been under scrutiny, with recent matches exposing his vulnerabilities.

Following a significant win in the first test and subsequent series challenges, the upcoming Melbourne test becomes pivotal. With equal wins, Sharma emphasizes the importance of upcoming matches and internal strategy discussions, as India attempts to fortify its lineup amid injury replacements and strategic reshuffles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

