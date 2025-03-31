Left Menu

KKR Skipper Rahane Reflects on Batting Collapse Against MI in IPL 2025

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane discussed the team's loss to MI, attributing it to a collective batting failure and lack of partnerships. Despite a promising wicket, KKR faltered early, struggling to reach a defendable total. MI seized the opportunity, securing an eight-wicket win in IPL 2025.

Updated: 31-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:02 IST
Ajinkya Rahane (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane offered insights into the team's defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. Rahane pinpointed a collective failure in batting as a key factor in the loss, emphasizing the crucial lack of partnerships.

Rahane noted that on a wicket with good bounce, a total of 180-190 runs was feasible, but the team lost four wickets in the powerplay, making recovery difficult. Despite a commendable effort from the bowlers, there weren't enough runs to defend.

Mumbai Indians capitalized on KKR's shortcomings, cruising to victory by eight wickets. KKR managed an underwhelming total of 116, with MI's Ashwani Kumar taking a historic four-wicket haul on debut. Andre Russell was the lone KKR bowler to take wickets, as MI comfortably chased down the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

