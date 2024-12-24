Manu Bhaker's Path to Khel Ratna: A Nomination Controversy
Olympian Manu Bhaker admits to a lapse in her nomination for the National Sports Awards amid a controversy. Despite her historic achievements, she wasn't initially shortlisted for the Khel Ratna. While her family criticizes the oversight, Bhaker remains focused on her athletic goals regardless of awards.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, double bronze-medallist Manu Bhaker has acknowledged a potential oversight on her part regarding the filing of nominations for the prestigious National Sports Awards amid ongoing controversy over her omission from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award list.
The 22-year-old shooter took to social media in an attempt to clarify her stance after the sports ministry was compelled to intervene, noting that the final list of awardees is not yet set in stone. Bhaker, who has brought laurels to India, emphasized that awards are not her main goal, and her commitment to perform remains unwavering.
The apparent snub has drawn criticism from her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, and coach Jaspal Rana, who expressed concerns over its impact on Bhaker's morale. Meanwhile, the award selection process continues, with men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympian Praveen Kumar among the shortlisted candidates for the nation's top sports honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Coup Controversy: A Crisis Unfolds in Parliament
Maharashtra Opposition Calls for Ballot Paper Revolution Amid EVM Controversy
Travel Ban Consideration Looms Over President Yoon Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korean President Faces Turmoil Amid Martial Law Controversy
Star-Studded Lineup Awaits: Golden Globes Nominations Anticipation