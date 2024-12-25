Champions Trophy 2025: Exciting clashes await as iconic rivalries take centre stage

The Champions Trophy will make its highly anticipated return to the cricketing calendar after an eight-year hiatus, starting on February 19, 2025, and running for 19 days, with 15 electrifying matches lined up, the ICC has announced. On February 23, cricket fans can look forward to a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, set to be a Super Sunday showdown. While India has historically dominated most ICC events, Pakistan holds an edge in the Champions Trophy, leading the head-to-head record 3-2. Notably, Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy final victory marked their maiden title win in the tournament. However, since then, they have managed just two wins in 11 matches against India across all formats. India is expected to field a squad featuring many players from their unbeaten 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign, promising a fiercely competitive encounter.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa was a nail-biter, and the two sides will renew their rivalry in the Champions Trophy. South Africa's World Cup journey ended in heartbreak with a narrow three-wicket loss to Australia after a dominant group-stage performance, including a massive 134-run victory over the Aussies. Australia, meanwhile, went on to claim their sixth World Cup title. Their Champions Trophy clash will bring this intense rivalry to subcontinental conditions, favouring big hitters and skilled spinners from both teams. Afghanistan will face Australia in Lahore in what promises to be another enthralling contest. Afghanistan, buoyed by their historic win over Australia in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and a close fight in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, will aim to create history in the ODI format. Led by the exceptional Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's potent spin attack will be a key factor against Australia's explosive batting lineup.

South Africa and England, despite their struggles in ODIs since the 2023 Cricket World Cup, remain among the most formidable teams in international cricket. England, champions of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, rely on an aggressive batting approach capable of posting mammoth totals. South Africa, on the other hand, boasts a balanced bowling attack well-suited to counter England's batting firepower. Their clash in Karachi is expected to be a thrilling, high-octane battle. India's recent triumph over New Zealand in the 2023 Cricket World Cup broke a longstanding jinx, marking their first ICC event victory against the Black Caps since 2003. India won both group-stage encounters, including a semi-final thriller. However, New Zealand avenged those losses in the ICC World Test Championship, securing a historic 3-0 series win over India, ending a 12-year unbeaten streak for the Indian side. This upcoming Champions Trophy encounter is set to be another gripping chapter in the intense rivalry between these two teams. (ANI)

