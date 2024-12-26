Left Menu

Sam Konstas Shines Bright in Test Debut Against India

Cricketer Sam Konstas made an impressive debut for Australia, scoring a quick half-century against India. Displaying confidence, he took on seasoned bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, and engaged with Virat Kohli in a brief scuffle, contributing significantly to Australia's score of 176 for 2 by tea on day one of the fourth Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:03 IST
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

Debutante Sam Konstas left an indelible mark on his first Test match appearance for Australia, ballasting the team's scorecard with a striking half-century against India. His fearless batting, showcased by an audacious 60 runs off 65 balls, was accentuated by two towering sixes off India's leading bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

The 19-year-old's confrontation with veteran cricketer Virat Kohli added drama to the match, as their brief exchange heightened the tense atmosphere of the Boxing Day Test. Remarkably, Konstas' calculated aggression made him the first to hit Bumrah for a six in a Test since 2021, a feat not replicated in over 4,000 deliveries.

Konstas' attacking approach provided room for his experienced partner, Usman Khawaja, to regain form with a steady fifty. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith batted comfortably, underlining Australia's dominant position at the close of the first session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

