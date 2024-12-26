Left Menu

Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Sparks Tensions in Fourth Test

India fought back against Australia with four late wickets on the first day of the fourth test, highlighted by debutant Sam Konstas's impressive batting. Despite early dominance, Australia ended narrowly ahead. The match witnessed heated moments as tempers flared between players on both sides.

26-12-2024
India rallied with four late wickets, leaving Australia at 311 for six at the close of day one of the fourth test. Teen debutant Sam Konstas delivered a remarkable performance in the morning, electrifying the Melbourne Cricket Ground audience.

The tension was palpable in the searing heat before a record Boxing Day crowd of 87,242, with Indian captain Virat Kohli receiving jeers from home fans after a shoulder bump with Konstas. The 19-year-old remained undeterred, amassing 60 off 65 balls, vindicating captain Pat Cummins's decision to bat first.

India kept themselves in contention thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed key Australian batsmen, including Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Despite promising starts, Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne missed chances to secure centuries, keeping the match finely balanced after an action-packed day one.

