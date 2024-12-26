Haaland's Missed Opportunity: City's Struggles Continue
In a Premier League match, Erling Haaland missed a crucial penalty, leading Manchester City to a 1-1 draw against Everton. This continues City's disappointing run, losing nine out of their last 13 matches, leaving them sixth in the standings and trailing leader Liverpool by 11 points.
Erling Haaland's penalty miss proved costly for Manchester City as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton in Thursday's Premier League clash.
The chance came in the 53rd minute at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, thwarted Haaland's attempt. City's recent form remains troubling, with only five points from their last league matches since October.
Pep Guardiola's team, having lost nine of the last 13 games, now finds itself sixth in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 11 points, despite having played more matches.
