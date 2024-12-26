Haaland's Missed Opportunity: City's Struggles Continue

Erling Haaland's penalty miss proved costly for Manchester City as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton in Thursday's Premier League clash.

The chance came in the 53rd minute at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, thwarted Haaland's attempt. City's recent form remains troubling, with only five points from their last league matches since October.

Pep Guardiola's team, having lost nine of the last 13 games, now finds itself sixth in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 11 points, despite having played more matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)