Jasprit Bumrah Endures Career's Costliest Over as Steve Smith Shines at MCG

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian fast-bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah experienced a career-defining over on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Known for his precision, Bumrah was unusually dominated, conceding multiple sixes, notably by debutant Sam Konstas.

Although Bumrah ended with figures of 4/99 in 28.4 overs, marking his most expensive spell, his contribution included critical wickets. Meanwhile, Australia's batting line-up capitalized on Konstas' aggressive start, with Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc delivering further blows.

Australia's innings, backed by Smith's brilliant 140 and contributions from Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, tallied 474 runs. Smith's century not only secured a robust lead but also set personal milestones, solidifying his status among Test cricket's greats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)