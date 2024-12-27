Stellar Golf Line-Up Set for International Series India

A stellar line-up of golf champions is set to grace the USD2 million International Series India next month. The event, featuring celebrated names like Joaquin Niemann and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, promises to be a significant milestone for the LIV Golf-backed series as it marks its debut in India.

Taking place at the DLF Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2, the International Series India is the first of ten events across the season. Other destinations in the series include Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, with more venues pending announcement.

The series provides a platform for golfers worldwide to seize a spot in the coveted LIV Golf League. Joaquin Niemann, who leads the Torque GC team, is among the high-profile contenders aiming for precedence in the series rankings following an impressive record in past seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)