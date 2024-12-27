Left Menu

Stellar Golf Line-Up Set for International Series India

Top golf stars including Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the upcoming International Series India, a prestigious event on the LIV Golf-backed series circuit. The tournament is part of a series offering global players a chance to qualify for the LIV Golf League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:12 IST
Stellar Golf Line-Up Set for International Series India

A stellar line-up of golf champions is set to grace the USD2 million International Series India next month. The event, featuring celebrated names like Joaquin Niemann and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, promises to be a significant milestone for the LIV Golf-backed series as it marks its debut in India.

Taking place at the DLF Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2, the International Series India is the first of ten events across the season. Other destinations in the series include Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, with more venues pending announcement.

The series provides a platform for golfers worldwide to seize a spot in the coveted LIV Golf League. Joaquin Niemann, who leads the Torque GC team, is among the high-profile contenders aiming for precedence in the series rankings following an impressive record in past seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024