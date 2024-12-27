Tragedy Strikes Sydney to Hobart Race with Two Sailor Deaths

In a tragic turn of events during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race, two sailors lost their lives in separate boom accidents on the first stormy night of the race. The fatalities occurred just two hours apart, shedding light on the perilous nature of the competition.

The deceased were part of the crews of Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline, marking a sad chapter in the race's history. New South Wales Police have identified the sailors, aged 55 and 65, and are providing support to the deeply shaken crew members.

Despite the tragedy, the race continued, with officials emphasizing its importance and safety protocols. The incident evoked memories of past tragedies, leading to increased focus on the race's safety measures, including emergency radio beacons worn by all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)