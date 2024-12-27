Left Menu

Lakshya Sen's Triumph: Into the King Cup Semi-Finals

India's star shuttler, Lakshya Sen, reached the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024 after a breakthrough victory against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. This win, marking their first clash victory, sets Sen against Chinese rising star Hu Zhe An in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:14 IST
Lakshya Sen's Triumph: Into the King Cup Semi-Finals
Lakshya Sen (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a thrilling turn of events, India's leading badminton player Lakshya Sen has advanced to the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024. On Friday, Sen achieved his first career victory over Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long, despite a shaky start. The world No. 12 fought back fiercely after losing the first game 10-21, managing to secure the next two games with identical 21-13 scores against the world No. 17.

This victory is particularly significant for Lakshya Sen, having previously lost in all three encounters with Ng, with their last meeting taking place at the Malaysia Masters in 2023. During the second game, Sen built a strategic three-point lead, with Ng succumbing to errors, sealing Sen's path to the next stage of the tournament.

On Saturday, Sen is set to clash with China's Hu Zhe An, who recently defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Despite being ranked 183rd on the senior circuit, Hu is the reigning junior world champion. The King Cup, exclusively for men's singles and featuring legends Lin Dan and Taufik Hidayat in an exhibition game, promises further electrifying matches in its debut event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024