Lakshya Sen's Triumph: Into the King Cup Semi-Finals

In a thrilling turn of events, India's leading badminton player Lakshya Sen has advanced to the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024. On Friday, Sen achieved his first career victory over Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long, despite a shaky start. The world No. 12 fought back fiercely after losing the first game 10-21, managing to secure the next two games with identical 21-13 scores against the world No. 17.

This victory is particularly significant for Lakshya Sen, having previously lost in all three encounters with Ng, with their last meeting taking place at the Malaysia Masters in 2023. During the second game, Sen built a strategic three-point lead, with Ng succumbing to errors, sealing Sen's path to the next stage of the tournament.

On Saturday, Sen is set to clash with China's Hu Zhe An, who recently defeated former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Despite being ranked 183rd on the senior circuit, Hu is the reigning junior world champion. The King Cup, exclusively for men's singles and featuring legends Lin Dan and Taufik Hidayat in an exhibition game, promises further electrifying matches in its debut event.

