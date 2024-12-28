Sports Shake-Up: Key Developments to Watch
Current sports news highlights feature Dylan Sampson entering the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Hawks' comeback win, signing of Gleyber Torres by Detroit Tigers, Scottie Scheffler's injury withdrawal, Jalen Hurts in concussion protocol, Sacramento Kings firing coach Mike Brown, Chargers activating J.K. Dobbins, the passing of Greg Gumbel, and Dave Kaval's resignation from the Athletics.
Dylan Sampson, the junior running back from Louisiana, is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft after a record-breaking season with Tennessee. He achieved single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, and facilitated the Volunteers' entry into the College Football Playoff.
In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks managed to overturn a significant deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls with Jalen Johnson's career-high 30 points, including a decisive basket in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres has signed with the Detroit Tigers, marking a change from his former team, the New York Yankees.
Greg Gumbel, renowned CBS Sports anchor, has died after battling cancer. He was known for his NCAA Tournament coverage. Additionally, Dave Kaval, president of the Oakland Athletics, will resign at year's end to pursue other ventures in California, concluding an eight-year tenure with the team.
