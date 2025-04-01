Tigers Rescued and Relocated: A Triumph for Conservation

The forest department in Madhya Pradesh has successfully rescued two tigers that had wandered into fields and killed cattle in Raisen district. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the tigers were released in the Satpura Tiger Reserve, following a concerted rescue effort.

Villagers had expressed concerns over the tigers' presence, prompting forest staffers in the Chiklod Range to set up cages. The operation, which took place on Monday, involved assistance from Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, Satpura Tiger Reserve, police, and local administration.

According to a forest official, the tigers, which had killed five cattle, had been roaming near the Bhojpur-Imaliya Road for a month. After a medical check-up, they were safely relocated to the Satpura Tiger Reserve, alleviating the fears of local inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)