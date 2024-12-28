India's Fragile Resistance Tested in Melbourne Showdown

An impressive performance by Nathan Lyon and a series of risky decisions by Rishabh Pant placed India in jeopardy at 244/7 during the third day of the fourth test against Australia. Despite their efforts, the team lagged 31 runs from averting the follow-on at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy demonstrated resilience, remaining unbeaten at 40, supported by Washington Sundar, who was on five runs. The pair's resistance was crucial to India's faint hopes of salvaging this stage of the test match after starting the day on 164/5.

The day started poorly for India as Lyon disrupted a promising partnership between Reddy and Jadeja, who was out 17 after an unsuccessful lbw review. Reddy's consistent form has been a standout in his debut series, providing a measure of stability amid ongoing challenges in the series, currently tied 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)