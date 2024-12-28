Left Menu

Reddy's Resilience: Maiden Test Fifty Sparks Hope for India

Nitish Kumar Reddy played a pivotal role by scoring a determined maiden fifty, aiding India in avoiding the follow-on against Australia in the fourth test. Alongside Washington Sundar, he formed a resilient partnership, bringing India closer to Australia's tally amid challenging conditions and injury setbacks for the Australian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:51 IST
Reddy's Resilience: Maiden Test Fifty Sparks Hope for India
Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy's defiant maiden fifty helped India avert the follow-on as rain cut short play on day three of the fourth test against Australia. Reddy was unbeaten on 85, alongside Washington Sundar, who scored 40, the pair constructing a crucial 105-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The partnership buoyed India, trailing by 148 runs against Australia's first innings total of 474. Meanwhile, Australia faced an injury blow with paceman Mitchell Starc carrying a muscle strain. India, starting the day on 164/5, needed a strong stand after initial setbacks with Rishabh Pant's early dismissal for 28 in the morning session.

Sundar was dropped on 18 in the middle session, benefiting from Steve Smith's missed catch attempt. Reddy achieved his maiden fifty with a stylish square drive, later marking the 100-partnership with a cover drive. India's position improved significantly as they concluded the day better than their shaky start, still aiming to level the series ahead of the final test in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024