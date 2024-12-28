Reddy's Resilience: Maiden Test Fifty Sparks Hope for India

Nitish Kumar Reddy's defiant maiden fifty helped India avert the follow-on as rain cut short play on day three of the fourth test against Australia. Reddy was unbeaten on 85, alongside Washington Sundar, who scored 40, the pair constructing a crucial 105-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The partnership buoyed India, trailing by 148 runs against Australia's first innings total of 474. Meanwhile, Australia faced an injury blow with paceman Mitchell Starc carrying a muscle strain. India, starting the day on 164/5, needed a strong stand after initial setbacks with Rishabh Pant's early dismissal for 28 in the morning session.

Sundar was dropped on 18 in the middle session, benefiting from Steve Smith's missed catch attempt. Reddy achieved his maiden fifty with a stylish square drive, later marking the 100-partnership with a cover drive. India's position improved significantly as they concluded the day better than their shaky start, still aiming to level the series ahead of the final test in Sydney.

