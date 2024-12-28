Australia Dominates Day 03 in Melbourne Test, Challenges Mount for India

Australia remains in a commanding position on Day 03 of the Melbourne Test, with Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon dismantling India's lineup in the first session. The tourists began the day at 164/5, but thanks to Boland's sharp bowling, India continued to struggle at the crease.

Despite initial resistance from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, communication issues led to two run-outs, allowing Australia to capitalize. Boland dismissed Pant for 28, furthering Australia's advantage. Nitish Kumar Reddy, joining Jadeja, managed a brief resurgence before Jadeja fell to Lyon.

At lunch, India was 244/7, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar at the crease. They added 23 crucial runs, still trailing Australia by 230. The morning's challenge concluded with Team India needing 31 more to avoid batting again after Australia's 474-run innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)