Rain Delays Crucial Test Match: South Africa vs. Pakistan

Rain postponed play on the third day of the first test between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion, with Pakistan trailing by two runs and seven second innings wickets still in hand. The test is part of a two-match series, with the second game beginning in Cape Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rain disrupted the proceeding on the third day of the first test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion on Saturday, leaving Pakistan two runs shy with seven wickets in hand.

The visiting team stood at 88-3 when play ended on Friday, fighting back after trailing South Africa by 90 runs.

After South Africa put Pakistan to bat, the latter tallied 211 runs on the opening day, while the hosts scored 301. This test is the first of a two-part series, with the sequel set to begin at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

