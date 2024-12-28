Release of River Plate Players Amid Racial Slur Controversy

In a significant turn of events, a Brazilian judge has ordered the release of four River Plate women's soccer team players embroiled in a racial controversy. The players were arrested after allegedly making racist gestures during a match in the Brazil Ladies Cup.

The decision was handed down by Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo, who stipulated that the players—Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro, and Milagros Díaz—must report monthly to a court in Sao Paulo until the legal proceedings are concluded. The players were detained at Carandiru penitentiary over the holiday season.

The incident erupted during a semifinal match against Brazil's Grêmio, where a gesture made by Díaz led to a brawl and the game's abandonment. River Plate has been banned from the competition for two years, with future sanctions promised for similar offenses. The controversy adds to the reputation of Argentine clubs being penalized for racist behavior, especially in matches involving Brazilian teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)