Release of River Plate Players Amid Racial Slur Controversy

Four players from River Plate's women's soccer team were released from a Brazilian prison after being arrested over alleged racial gestures during a tournament match. These Argentine footballers must appear in court monthly. The incident halted the match, eventually led to River's ban, and continues to raise tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST
In a significant turn of events, a Brazilian judge has ordered the release of four River Plate women's soccer team players embroiled in a racial controversy. The players were arrested after allegedly making racist gestures during a match in the Brazil Ladies Cup.

The decision was handed down by Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo, who stipulated that the players—Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro, and Milagros Díaz—must report monthly to a court in Sao Paulo until the legal proceedings are concluded. The players were detained at Carandiru penitentiary over the holiday season.

The incident erupted during a semifinal match against Brazil's Grêmio, where a gesture made by Díaz led to a brawl and the game's abandonment. River Plate has been banned from the competition for two years, with future sanctions promised for similar offenses. The controversy adds to the reputation of Argentine clubs being penalized for racist behavior, especially in matches involving Brazilian teams.

