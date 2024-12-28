Left Menu

Sundar and Reddy's Heroics Keep India Afloat Against Australia

Irfan Pathan lauds Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their crucial partnership that helped India maintain a fighting chance in the Melbourne Test. The duo's 127-run stand proved vital in avoiding a follow-on, keeping the contest alive against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:55 IST
Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable display of resilience, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan highlighted the pivotal partnership between Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, which has become the lifeline for India in the Melbourne Test against Australia.

The pair managed a crucial 127-run partnership, instrumental in averting a follow-on and ensuring India remained competitive. "It was a chanceless innings aside from a close call when Sundar played a shot on the leg side," Pathan remarked, accentuating the rarity of such a feat by number 8 and 9 batsmen in India's history.

This effective stand has shifted the narrative away from Australia's anticipated dominance. Reddy's hundred, his first in Australia, places him among India's youngest centurions, following legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. The innings was halted due to bad weather, with Reddy and Siraj set to continue on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

