India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia
On day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Australia's first innings saw 474 runs, while India managed 369. In their second innings, Australia stands at 53/2 with notable performances by Labuschagne and Smith. The bowlers, especially Bumrah and Siraj, tried to make significant breakthroughs.
- Country:
- Australia
On the fourth day of the fourth Test, the Australian team has outperformed India with its dominant display. Australia's first innings concluded with 474 runs, overshadowing India's 369. As play resumed, Australia's second innings reached 53/2, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.
The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, have fought hard to contain the Australian batsmen. Bumrah's precise bowling earned him a vital wicket. Meanwhile, Siraj made an impact by dismissing the Australian opener, Khawaja.
The match continues to be a gripping encounter, with both teams demonstrating their strengths. As the day progresses, India's bowlers aim for breakthroughs, while Australia strives to extend their lead, navigating through the Indian attack. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the exciting twists of the Test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Outshines Kapil Dev with Phenomenal Bowling in Brisbane Test
Jasprit Bumrah: India's Lone Warrior in Brisbane Showdown
Allan Border Hails 'Remarkable' Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah: India's Bowling Maestro Dominates The Gabba
Jasprit Bumrah Defends India's Transition Phase Amidst Australian Challenge