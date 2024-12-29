India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

On the fourth day of the fourth Test, the Australian team has outperformed India with its dominant display. Australia's first innings concluded with 474 runs, overshadowing India's 369. As play resumed, Australia's second innings reached 53/2, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.

The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, have fought hard to contain the Australian batsmen. Bumrah's precise bowling earned him a vital wicket. Meanwhile, Siraj made an impact by dismissing the Australian opener, Khawaja.

The match continues to be a gripping encounter, with both teams demonstrating their strengths. As the day progresses, India's bowlers aim for breakthroughs, while Australia strives to extend their lead, navigating through the Indian attack. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the exciting twists of the Test.

