Bumrah and Siraj Shine, Australia's Lead Under Threat

On the fourth day of the fourth Test match, Australia's lead seemed less formidable as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj delivered a masterclass in precision bowling. Bumrah's nip-backer dismissed Sam Konstas, while Siraj's cunning strategy did away with Usman Khawaja.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's commendable 114 added heft to India's first innings, elevating the total to 369. This substantial effort reduced Australia's lead to a manageable 105, before their second innings commenced.

As Australia resumed, Akash Deep's deft new-ball handling complemented Bumrah's relentless accuracy. Meanwhile, Siraj ingeniously set up Khawaja, finally breaching his defense with a straightening delivery - a testament to the true artistry of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)