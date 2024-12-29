Arshdeep Singh Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Arshdeep Singh, an Indian pacer, has been nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award after an exceptional season. He played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup success and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker, setting remarkable records and performances throughout the year.
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award after an outstanding season. He emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker and was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victory.
The 25-year-old left-arm pacer played a crucial role alongside other top contenders such as Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Travis Head, and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, who also had remarkable performances this year.
In a standout year, Singh clinched 36 wickets in 18 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 13.5, with notably memorable performances in the T20 World Cup. His efforts in the final, especially the critical wickets of key South African players, significantly contributed to India's triumph.
