South Africa Secures Epic Victory in Tense Test Match Finish

South Africa staged a dramatic comeback against Pakistan for a narrow two-wicket victory in the first test, ensuring a spot in next year's World Test Championship final.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen's resilient partnership overcame Mohammad Abbas' stellar bowling. Abbas took 6-54 in a grueling spell, but South Africa reached their target of 150-8.

Pakistani hopes were dashed as Rabada and Jansen took control, solidifying South Africa's lead in the World Test Championship standings. Spectators witnessed a nail-biting conclusion to the home team's chase on Day 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)