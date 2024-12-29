South Africa Secures Epic Victory in Tense Test Match Finish
South Africa clinched a thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan in the first test, thanks to tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Mohammed Abbas' impressive bowling nearly turned the game, but South Africa's victory secures their spot in the World Test Championship final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Centurion | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa staged a dramatic comeback against Pakistan for a narrow two-wicket victory in the first test, ensuring a spot in next year's World Test Championship final.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen's resilient partnership overcame Mohammad Abbas' stellar bowling. Abbas took 6-54 in a grueling spell, but South Africa reached their target of 150-8.
Pakistani hopes were dashed as Rabada and Jansen took control, solidifying South Africa's lead in the World Test Championship standings. Spectators witnessed a nail-biting conclusion to the home team's chase on Day 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement