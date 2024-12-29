Mitchell Starc Quashes Injury Fears, Ready for Final Day Bowling Marathon

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has put any fears of a back injury to rest, affirming his readiness to bowl multiple overs if needed on the concluding day of the fourth Test against India. Starc's resilience was evident as he remained unfazed despite discomfort on the third day of play.

While clutching his back on Saturday during a spell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Starc has reassured his supporters and team alike by maintaining his pace was unaffected. He emphasized his capability to bowl twenty overs should the situation require intensive efforts on the pitch.

As Australia stands at 228 for nine with a formidable lead of 333 runs, the pacer's focus remains on tomorrow's gameplay. However, he deflected queries about potential declarations to captain Pat Cummins, highlighting the strategic questions posed ahead of the final day.

