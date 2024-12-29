Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Quashes Injury Fears, Ready for Final Day Bowling Marathon

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has dismissed concerns over his back injury, asserting his readiness to bowl extensively on the final day of the fourth Test against India. Despite visible discomfort, Starc remains confident in his pace and ability to deliver, as Australia holds a lead of 333 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:16 IST
Mitchell Starc Quashes Injury Fears, Ready for Final Day Bowling Marathon
Mitchell Starc
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has put any fears of a back injury to rest, affirming his readiness to bowl multiple overs if needed on the concluding day of the fourth Test against India. Starc's resilience was evident as he remained unfazed despite discomfort on the third day of play.

While clutching his back on Saturday during a spell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Starc has reassured his supporters and team alike by maintaining his pace was unaffected. He emphasized his capability to bowl twenty overs should the situation require intensive efforts on the pitch.

As Australia stands at 228 for nine with a formidable lead of 333 runs, the pacer's focus remains on tomorrow's gameplay. However, he deflected queries about potential declarations to captain Pat Cummins, highlighting the strategic questions posed ahead of the final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024