West Bengal Sets Stage for Rivalry with Kerala in Santosh Trophy Final

West Bengal's football team defeated Services 4-2, while Kerala overcame Manipur 5-1 in the semifinals of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. West Bengal will appear in their 47th final on Tuesday, having claimed the title 32 times previously. Key players include Robi Hansda, the tournament's leading scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:51 IST
In a thrilling display of football prowess, West Bengal secured a 4-2 victory over defending champions Services, propelling them into the final of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. Their longstanding dominance in the tournament remains unchallenged as they prepare for their 47th final against Kerala on Tuesday.

West Bengal's offensive strategy unfolded seamlessly with early goals from Manotos Maji and Naro Hari Shrestha. The standout performer, Robi Hansda, cemented his reputation by scoring two more goals, marking his 10th in the tournament and earning the Player-of-the-Match accolade.

Services attempted a spirited comeback with a goal from Bikash Thapa and a West Bengal own goal heightening the drama. However, West Bengal's defensive wall held firm, with Israful Dewan setting up Hansda for a final flourish, sealing the win and setting the stage for their historic Santosh Trophy pursuit.

