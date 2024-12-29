Left Menu

India's Unprecedented Chase Awaits Grand Finish in MCG Thriller

India faces a daunting challenge in achieving the highest successful chase at the MCG, needing a historic effort to clinch the series against Australia. Australia posted a formidable target after dominating with the bat, but India's resilience kept the series alive with a tense final day ahead.

Team India (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

As the final day of the fourth Test at Melbourne unfolds, India faces the monumental task of achieving the highest-ever successful chase at the MCG. Thanks to a resilient innings of 474 by Australia, buoyed by Steve Smith's century, India must pull off an unprecedented effort to claim the series upper hand.

Only once before has a 300-run pursuit been successfully completed at this iconic venue – England's 332-run feat in 1928. Australia's decision to bat first paid off, with crucial half-centuries from players like Marnus Labuschagne guiding them to a towering total, while India's bowling, led by Bumrah and Jadeja, attempted to stem the scoring momentum.

India's response saw pivotal partnerships, notably Yashasvi Jaiswal's stand with Virat Kohli. Despite Australia's formidable bowling lineup causing disruptions, India's middle order stood firm, closing out the penultimate day with Australia under pressure at 228/9, setting the stage for a gripping finale.

